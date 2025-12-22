Winnebago's Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Winnebago Industries WGO reported adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Nov. 29, 2025), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. WGO incurred a loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. The recreational vehicle (RV) maker reported revenues of $703 million for the quarter under review, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $631 million. The top line increased 12.3% year over year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Towable RV: Revenues in the Towable RV segment rose 15.5% year over year to $293.4 million on higher unit volume and price increases. The metric also topped our estimate of $256.2 million. Total deliveries from the segment came in at 7,421 units, which increased 12.2% year over year, topping our estimate of 6,964 units. Operating income climbed 24.8% to $11.1 million due to volume leverage. The figure, however, fell short of our estimate of $14.7 million.



Motorhome RV: Revenues in the Motorhome RV segment increased 13.5% year over year to $308.5 million, mainly because of favorable product mix and price increases. The top line also beat our estimate of $262.8 million. Total deliveries from the Motorhome RV segment came in at 1,304 units, down 8.3% year over year, but topped our estimate of 1,243 units. The segment recorded an operating income of $8.2 million against the year-ago period’s operating loss of $3.2 million due to selective price increases, lower discounts and allowances and lower warranty expenses.



Marine: Revenues from the segment totaled $92.5 million, up 2.2% year over year, primarily due to selective price increases. However, the metric missed our estimate of $102.2 million. Total deliveries from the segment came in at 1,135 units, down 3.1% year over year and fell short of our estimate of 1,259 units. The segment’s operating income slightly fell to $6.1 million from the year-ago operating income of $6.2 million due to volume deleverage. It, however, lagged our expectation of $7.6 million.

Financials & Updated Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Winnebago had cash and cash equivalents of $181.7 million as of Nov. 29, 2025. Long-term debt totaled $541 million.



WGO now expects its fiscal 2026 consolidated revenues in the band of $2.8-$3 billion, up from the previous estimate of $2.75-$2.95 billion. Adjusted EPS is now estimated between $2.10 and $2.80, up from the previous estimate of $2-$2.70.

WGO Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Winnebago carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are General Motors Company GM, OPENLANE, Inc. KAR and Garrett Motion Inc. GTX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has improved 8 cents and 47 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KAR’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 9.4% and 48.2%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 9 cents and 2 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTX’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.6% and 16.7%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 11 cents and 25 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

