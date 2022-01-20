Winnebago (WGO), Thor (THO) Unveil Alluring Electric RV Concepts

At the recently hosted Florida RV Super Show in Tampa, FL, two leading RV players Winnebago Industries WGO and Thor Industries THO, came up with their futuristic e-RV concepts that promise innovative application offerings to customers.



WGO’s Motorhome Concept

Winnebago introduced e-RV, its first all-electric, fully functional, zero-emission motorhome concept that redefines efficiency, comfort and functionality. The e-RV was developed over a span of two years by the company’s Advanced Technology Group (“ATG”).



The product has appealing, avant-garde features. It comes with in-vehicle appliances aligned to optimize energy usage and battery performance while maximizing comfort and functionality. Provisions are there for flexible battery charging source capabilities to enable charging at home, campgrounds and dedicated charging stations.



It comes with an integrated control system managing the operation of subsystems, high-performance wireless connectivity that enables high data streaming levels and premium kitchen and bathroom amenities. It also includes a chassis based on a readily available Ford Transit platform that has been modified with an advanced electrical power system from Lightning e Motors that powers the drivetrain, vehicle controls and living quarters.



Moreover, materials used in the concept vehicle are eco-friendly, keeping in mind the environmental impact. The vehicle also promises an increased mileage range with further exploration.



The popular and rising demand for electric power applications is driving the company to innovate in the RV space. It is poised to gain from the features of electrified and connected RV products.



The all-electric concept motorhome is the first of ATG work streams and testifies its commitment toward innovation and sustainability.

THO’s E-Moblity Strategy

The world's largest RV manufacturer, Thor, unveiled its e-mobility strategy centering on electrification of the RV industry at the show. It displayed two electric RV concepts, a motorhome and a travel trailer. The electric units are specifically designed to create a radical improvement of the RV user experience.



The travel trailer concept, named eStream, is built on the company’s exclusive high-voltage electric chassis. It significantly reduces loss of range for electric tow vehicles and improves gas mileage for traditional tow vehicles. The chassis offers a number of benefits, including faster charging than low-voltage alternatives and better recharging experience that EV consumers seek.



The THOR VISION VEHICLE (TVV), its motorhome concept, is built on an electric chassis co-developed with Roush. The TVV motorhome includes a range of unique elements maximizing chassis performance.



The company has been focused on its electrification strategy for quite some time. Leveraging its position as the industry leader, THO combined emerging technology and years of research to develop scalable and customizable platforms to build future products.

