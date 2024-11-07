Winnebago (WGO) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Winnebago Industries (WGO) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $61.64. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of WGO jumped yesterday, aligning with the broader market surge following Donald Trump's election victory. Investors are optimistic about potential economic growth under his leadership. As WGO operates in a highly cyclical industry, this optimism likely fueled the rally, reflecting expectations of stronger demand for recreational vehicles in a growing economy.

This recreational vehicle maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -67.9%. Revenues are expected to be $717.56 million, down 6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Winnebago, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 69.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on WGO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Winnebago belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry. Another stock from the same industry, Thor Industries (THO), closed the last trading session 1.6% higher at $110.20. Over the past month, THO has returned 1%.

For Thor Industries , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -41% over the past month to $0.67. This represents a change of -32.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Thor Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.