Winnebago (WGO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended August 2024, Winnebago Industries (WGO) reported revenue of $720.9 million, down 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $726.04 million, representing a surprise of -0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -69.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Winnebago performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit deliveries - Marine - Boats : 1,042 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,018.

: 1,042 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,018. Unit deliveries - Total Towable RV : 8,183 versus 7,995 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8,183 versus 7,995 estimated by three analysts on average. Unit deliveries - Total Motorhome RV : 1,545 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,444.

: 1,545 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,444. Net Revenues- Motorhome RV : $308 million versus $276.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.

: $308 million versus $276.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change. Net Revenues- Marine : $80.50 million versus $81.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.5% change.

: $80.50 million versus $81.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.5% change. Net Revenues- Towable RV : $317 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $338.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.

: $317 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $338.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%. Adjusted EBITDA- Towable RV : $20.60 million compared to the $32.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $20.60 million compared to the $32.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Marine : $5.50 million versus $6.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.50 million versus $6.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Motorhome RV: $13 million versus $16.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Winnebago have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

