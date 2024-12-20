Winnebago (WGO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended November 2024, Winnebago Industries (WGO) reported revenue of $625.6 million, down 18% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.03, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $674.56 million, representing a surprise of -7.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -118.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Winnebago performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit deliveries - Total Motorhome RV : 1,422 versus 1,505 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,422 versus 1,505 estimated by three analysts on average. Unit deliveries - Total Towable RV : 6,616 compared to the 8,117 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6,616 compared to the 8,117 average estimate based on three analysts. Unit deliveries - Marine - Boats : 1,171 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,072.

: 1,171 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,072. Net Revenues- Motorhome RV : $271.70 million compared to the $272.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year.

: $271.70 million compared to the $272.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year. Net Revenues- Marine : $90.50 million compared to the $77.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: $90.50 million compared to the $77.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Net Revenues- Towable RV : $254 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $298.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.2%.

: $254 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $298.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.2%. Adjusted EBITDA- Towable RV : $13.60 million compared to the $13.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $13.60 million compared to the $13.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Marine : $8.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.62 million.

: $8.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.62 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Motorhome RV: $2.70 million versus $6.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Winnebago have returned -11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

