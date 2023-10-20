Winnebago (WGO) Q4 Earnings Top Estimate, Revenues Miss

Winnebago WGO delivered adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Aug 26, 2023), which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32. However, the bottom line fell by 47.4% year over year. The recreational vehicle (“RV”) maker reported revenues of $771 million in the quarter under review, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $775 million. The top line also fell by 34.6% year over year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Revenues in the Towable RV segment fell 30.9% year-over-year to $341.4 million, primarily led by a decline in unit volume. However, the metric surpassed our estimate of $321.5 million due to higher-than-expected total deliveries. Total deliveries from the segment came in at 7,711 units, decreasing 26.3% year over year but beating our estimate of 6,822 units. Adjusted EBITDA declined 19.7% to $42.7 million, reflecting a higher discount and allowance and volume deleverage. The figure came ahead of our estimate of $27.1 million. The segment’s backlog was $208.1 million (5,111 units), decreasing 63.9%.



In the reported quarter, revenues in the Motorhome RV segment slid 42.8% year-over-year to $317.7 million due to a decline in unit volume. The top line, however, surpassed our estimate of $317.5 million. The total deliveries from the segment came at 1,590 units, down 51.7% year over year and missing our estimate of 1,989 units. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $22.4 million, down 71.1% and lagged our estimate of $28.2 million. The backlog was $688.6 million (3,828 units), down 59.2% from the prior year.



Revenues in the Marine segment were $96.4 million, decreasing 21% year over year, primarily driven by lower unit sales. The metric also lagged our estimate of $125.4 million due to lower-than-expected deliveries. The total deliveries from the segment came at 1,162 units, down 26.5% year over year and lagged our estimate of 1,533 units. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $10.3 million, down 41.4% year over year but exceeding our estimate of $10.1 million. The backlog for the Marine segment was $194.7 million (2,545 units), down 38.1%.

Financials

Winnebago had cash and cash equivalents of $309.9 million as of Aug 26, 2023. Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) increased to $592.4 million from $545.9 million, recorded on Aug 27, 2022. The company hiked its dividend by 4 cents per share to 31 cents, which will be paid on Sep 27, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sep 13, 2023. The company bought back $30 million in shares during the quarter under review.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WGO currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some top-ranked players in the auto space are Toyota Motor TM, Adient plc ADNT and Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN. While TM sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ADNT and ALSN each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TM’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 10.6% and 26.2%, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADNT’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year rises of 9.3% and 1,845.5%, respectively. In the past seven days, the EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased by 6 cents and a penny, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year improvements of 9.4% and 26.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have moved up by a penny and 13 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adient (ADNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.