Winnebago (WGO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended February 2024, Winnebago Industries (WGO) reported revenue of $703.6 million, down 18.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $692.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86, the EPS surprise was +8.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Winnebago performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit deliveries - Total Towable RV : 6,747 versus 7,216 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6,747 versus 7,216 estimated by three analysts on average. Unit deliveries - Total Motorhome RV : 1,811 versus 1,707 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,811 versus 1,707 estimated by three analysts on average. Unit deliveries - Marine - Boats : 862 compared to the 934 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 862 compared to the 934 average estimate based on three analysts. Unit deliveries - Total Towable RV - Fifth wheel : 2,261 compared to the 2,202 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,261 compared to the 2,202 average estimate based on two analysts. Unit deliveries - Total Towable RV - Travel trailer : 4,486 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,871.

: 4,486 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,871. Unit deliveries - Total Motorhome RV - Class C : 792 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 601.

: 792 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 601. Unit deliveries - Total Motorhome RV - Class A : 371 compared to the 395 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 371 compared to the 395 average estimate based on two analysts. Unit deliveries - Total Motorhome RV - Class B : 648 versus 715 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 648 versus 715 estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenues- Motorhome RV : $338.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $303.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%.

: $338.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $303.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%. Net Revenues- Marine : $69.80 million compared to the $77.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.2% year over year.

: $69.80 million compared to the $77.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.2% year over year. Net Revenues- Towable RV : $284.70 million versus $293.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.9% change.

: $284.70 million versus $293.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.9% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Towable RV: $26.80 million versus $27.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Winnebago have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

