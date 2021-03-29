Winnebago (WGO) Q2 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Backlog Up

Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Feb 27, 2021) adjusted earnings per share of $2.12, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39. This outperformance can be attributed to the higher-than-anticipated adjusted EBITDA from the company’s Towable and Motorhome segments. Adjusted EBITDA from the Towable and Motorhome segments came in at $62.4 million and $51 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55 million and $26.7 million, respectively.

The bottom line compares favorably with the year-ago earnings of 67 cents per share, marking a whopping surge of 216.4% year over year.

This recreational vehicle (RV) maker reported revenues of $840 million during the quarterunder review, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $804 million. Moreover, the top line improved 34% yearoveryear.

The firm reported an operating income of $100 million compared with the year-ago income of $29.6 million, reflecting a whopping increase of 237.3% year on year.

Segmental Performance

Revenues in the Towable segment for the reported quarter surged 55% year over year to $439.3 million primarily on solid consumer demand for Grand Design and Winnebago products. The reported figure also topped the consensus mark of $352 million. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA was up 79.5% year on year to $62.4 million courtesy of favorable pricing and operational discipline. Moreover, backlog in the segment increased to 39,855 units (or $1,206 million), up a whopping 307.1%, year over year, reflecting skyrocketing consumer demand during the fiscal second quarter.

During the reported quarter, revenues in the Motorhome segment improved 17.5% year over year to $382.6 million on the Newmar buyout and stellar Class B product sales. The revenue figure, however, lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $507 million. Nonetheless, the segment recorded an EBITDA of $51 million, significantly up from the year-ago quarter’s level by 241%. Also, the segment’s backlog increased to 14,974 units (or $1,816.5 million), skyrocketing 424.3%, year on year, highlighting surging consumer demand during the reported quarter.

Financials and Dividend

Winnebago— whose peers include Thor Industries THO, REV Group, Inc. REVG and LCI Industries LCII— had cash and cash equivalents of $333 million as of Feb 27, 2021, up from $292.6 million as of Aug 29, 2020. Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $520.3 million, slightly up from the $512.6 million recorded on Aug 29, 2020.

The firm announced a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share payable on Apr 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Apr 14, 2021.

