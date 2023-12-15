Winnebago (WGO) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Winnebago Industries (WGO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, indicating a decline of 39.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $738.57 million, representing a decrease of 22.4% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Winnebago metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Motor Homes RV' to come in at $359.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Towable RV' will reach $274.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Corporate / All Other' will reach $11.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Marine' stands at $104.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Deliveries - Units - Total Towable RV' will reach 6,557. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,191 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Unit sales - Total Motorhome RV' to reach 1,950. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,508.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Unit deliveries - Marine - Boats' at 1,301. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,700.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Deliveries - Units - Fifth wheel' of 2,152. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,541.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Deliveries - Units - Travel trailer' will likely reach 4,434. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,650 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Deliveries - Units - Class C' should arrive at 422. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 493.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Deliveries - Units - Class A' reaching 568. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 693.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Deliveries - Units - Class B' should come in at 936. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,322 in the same quarter of the previous year.



