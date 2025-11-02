Winnebago (WGO) Insider Bought 2,700 Shares for $108,700

Key Points

Sara Armbrouster, a member of Winnebago's Board of Directors raised their direct holdings by 23% in an open market purchase.

The purchase raised Armbrouster's direct holdings in Winnebago to 14,426 shares.

Director Sara E Armbruster acquired 2,700 shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in an open-market purchase on October 24, 2025, valued at approximately $108,700, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 2,700 Transaction value $108,700 Post-transaction shares 14,426 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $579,200

Transaction value calculated using the SEC Form 4 reported price of $40.27 as of October 24, 2025; Post-transaction value calculated using the same reported price.

Key questions

What proportion of Sara E Armbruster's direct holdings does this purchase represent?

The 2,700-share acquisition increased direct ownership by 23.03%, bringing her total directly held shares to 14,426 after the transaction.

How does this transaction compare to Armbruster's prior activity at Winnebago Industries?

This is Armbruster's only open-market purchase in the historical record, with previous filings limited to administrative events; no prior open-market buys or sells have been disclosed.

What is the current value of Armbruster's direct holdings?

As of October 28, 2025, her direct stake is valued at approximately $585,700, based on the prevailing price of $40.60 per share.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close October 24, 2025) $40.27 Market capitalization $1.14 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.80 billion Net income (TTM) $25.70 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using October 24, 2025 as the reference date, based on a calendar-year window.

Company snapshot

WInnebago manufactures and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), including towables, motorhomes, and marine products under brands such as Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar, Chris-Craft, and Barletta.

Operates a diversified business model focused on designing, producing, and distributing leisure and specialty vehicles, generating revenue primarily through wholesale sales to independent dealers.

Targets outdoor recreation consumers, RV enthusiasts, and specialty vehicle markets across the United States, Canada, and select international regions.

Winnebago Industries manufactures and sells recreational vehicles and marine products under multiple brands. The company maintains a national dealer network. Scale, brand recognition, and diversified offerings position Winnebago to serve a wide range of customers in the outdoor lifestyle market.

Foolish take

Recreational vehicle sales have always been cyclical, but the combination of social distancing and government stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic pulled forward a lot of would-be RV customers. Shares of Winnebago are down by more than half since they peaked in 2021.

Sales, on a trailing 12-month basis, are down by about 44% from a peak they reached in 2022. Armbruster's recent stock purchases could be a sign she expects a strong recovery. Individual investors should remember that there are millions of reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but expectations of outperformance are about the only reason to buy.

It looks like Winnebago's decline reached a bottom earlier this year. Sales aren't soaring, but trailing 12-month revenue that has grown 1.7% since the beginning of 2025 is a step in the right direction. During its fiscal fourth quarter that ended in September, adjusted EBITDA grew by 33% year over year.

Glossary

Open-market purchase: Buying securities directly on a public exchange, rather than through private transactions or company-issued grants.

SEC Form 4: A required filing that discloses insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Insider trading: The buying or selling of a company’s securities by individuals with access to nonpublic, material information about the company.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or indirect means.

Administrative events: Non-trading changes in insider holdings, such as stock grants, vesting, or transfers, reported in regulatory filings.

Prevailing price: The current market price of a security at a specific point in time.

Market context: The broader conditions or events influencing trading activity and investor sentiment at the time of a transaction.

Dealer network: A group of independent businesses authorized to sell a company’s products to end customers.

Wholesale sales: Selling products in large quantities to retailers or dealers, rather than directly to consumers.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Winnebago Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

