Winnebago (WGO) Down 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Winnebago Industries (WGO). Shares have lost about 0.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Winnebago due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Winnebago Industries, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Winnebago Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations

Winnebago reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Feb. 28, 2026), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. WGO reported adjusted EPS of 19 cents in the year-ago period. The recreational vehicle (RV) maker reported revenues of $657 million for the quarter under review, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $625 million. The top line increased 6% year over year.

Segmental Performance

Towable RV: Revenues in the Towable RV segment fell 9% year over year to $262.4 million as a result of a shift in the product mix toward lower-priced models, coupled with reduced unit volumes. The metric also lagged our estimate of $304.3 million. Total deliveries from the segment came in at 6,615 units, which decreased 8.4% year over year and fell short of our estimate of 7,437 units. Operating income fell 12.2% to $11.1 million due to volume deleverage and product mix. The figure also fell short of our estimate of $17.6 million.



Motorhome RV: Revenues in the Motorhome RV segment rose 29.3% year over year to $304.7 million, mainly because of increased unit volumes. The top line also beat our estimate of $200.7 million. Total deliveries from the Motorhome RV segment came in at 1,518 units, up 32.7% year over year and topped our estimate of 930 units. The segment recorded an operating income of $7.5 million against the year-ago period’s operating loss of $0.6 million due to volume leverage.



Marine: Revenues from the segment totaled $79.2 million, down 3% year over year, primarily due to a decline in unit volumes. The metric also missed our estimate of $103.1 million. Total deliveries from the segment came in at 992 units, down 5.2% year over year and fell short of our estimate of 1,250 units. The segment’s operating income fell to $2.9 million from the year-ago operating income of $5.4 million due to increased warranty expense and volume deleverage. It also lagged our expectation of $7.6 million.

Financials & Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Winnebago had cash and cash equivalents of $47.4 million as of Feb. 28, 2026. Long-term debt totaled $442.3 million.



On March 18, 2026, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share, payable on April 29, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 15, 2026.



WGO expects its fiscal 2026 consolidated revenues in the band of $2.8-$3 billion. Adjusted EPS is estimated between $2.10 and $2.80.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -13.27% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Winnebago has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Winnebago has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.