Winnebago Unveils All-New Thrive™ Travel Trailer Designed for Premium Outdoor Living

Winnebago launches the Thrive travel trailer, combining modern design with residential comfort and innovative features for outdoor enthusiasts.

Winnebago has announced the launch of the Thrive™, a new lightweight travel trailer designed to enhance comfort and style in outdoor living. This modern RV comes in two floorplans, the 18FBS and 22MBH, measuring between 22 to 33 feet, catering to various lifestyles from casual weekend trips to full-time adventures. The Thrive trailer features high-end residential amenities, such as soft-close doors and drawers, blackout shades, and a state-of-the-art kitchen, making it ideal for those seeking an upscale camping experience. Built with a focus on durability and usability, Thrive includes large windows for natural light and amenities like JBL Bluetooth speakers and washer/dryer prep, ensuring that every trip is enjoyable. The trailers will be available in Winnebago dealerships starting late May, just in time for the summer travel season.

Launch of the all-new Thrive travel trailer showcases Winnebago's commitment to innovation and customer-focused design in the RV market.

Thrive offers modern features and upscale design options that cater to a range of lifestyles, appealing to design-conscious buyers.

The introduction of advanced technology and thoughtful craftsmanship in Thrive enhances the overall user experience, setting it apart from competitors.

Strategically timed launch ahead of the summer travel season could drive sales and increase market share during peak RV usage months.

Potential for market saturation as Winnebago enters a competitive segment with the Thrive travel trailer, which may dilute brand identity and customer loyalty.



Dependence on consumer preferences for upscale camping experiences may risk alienating traditional customer base looking for simpler, more economical options.



Uncertain performance of new features and designs in the market, with no prior customer feedback available to validate claims of innovation and luxury.

What is the new Thrive travel trailer from Winnebago?

The Thrive is a lightweight, modern travel trailer focused on comfort and design, aimed at redefining the RV experience.

What sizes and floorplans are available for the Thrive?

The Thrive offers two floorplans, the 18FBS and 22MBH, ranging from 22 to 33 feet in length with one to two slide-outs.

What features make the Thrive unique in the travel trailer market?

Thrive features residential comfort amenities, innovative storage solutions, and upscale design, including soft-close technology and a new U.S.-built furniture line.

When will the Thrive travel trailers be available for purchase?

Thrive will begin arriving at Winnebago dealerships nationwide starting late May through early June 2025, just in time for summer travel.

How can I learn more about the Thrive and locate a dealer?

Visit www.winnebago.com for more information, to view floorplans, and to find a dealership near you.

MIDDLEBURY, Ind., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Winnebago





®, a pioneer in recreational vehicles for over six decades, proudly announces the launch of the all-new Thrive™, a high-quality, lightweight, modern travel trailer developed to redefine comfort and design expectations in its category. Thrive represents a renewed energy for the Winnebago brand, reflecting a commitment to delivering innovative, customer-focused RV experiences that elevate owners’ time outside.





Launching with two debut floorplans, the 18FBS and 22MBH, Thrive offers options ranging from 22 to 33 feet in length with one to two slide-outs, designed to suit a wide range of lifestyles—from weekend adventurers to full-time explorers.





“Thrive is more than a travel trailer—it’s a statement,” said Adam Gudger, Product Manager for Winnebago’s towables Thrive product. “We identified an opportunity to serve design-conscious buyers seeking a refined, upscale experience— without making things complicated. Thrive fills that space with thoughtful craftsmanship, innovative features, and styling that surprises in all the right ways.”







Why Just Camp, When You Can Thrive?







Thrive is built around the belief that premium outdoor living shouldn't be a compromise. It addresses a growing consumer desire for easy, elevated comfort while introducing a new class of laminated towables that offer more comfort, more flexibility and more intentional design than other travel trailers on the market.





Every door and drawer throughout Thrive features soft-close technology, complemented by thoughtful residential details like roller blackout shades, integrated utensil organizers, and pull-out recycling bins—ensuring the comfort inside is every bit as refined as the experience outside. Each Thrive travel trailer is built with core features that exceed customer expectations, including:









Scenic Design



: Large windows throughout, including a new frameless panoramic front window with LED trim lighting, bring in natural light and the beauty of the outdoors



: Large windows throughout, including a new frameless panoramic front window with LED trim lighting, bring in natural light and the beauty of the outdoors





Residential Comfort



: A residential comfort king bed with built-in storage, recessed ceiling lighting, bedside reading lights and blackout roller shades creates a restful retreat at day’s end.



: A residential comfort king bed with built-in storage, recessed ceiling lighting, bedside reading lights and blackout roller shades creates a restful retreat at day’s end.





New, U.S.-built Furniture Line



: An exclusive seating collection crafted in the U.S. and inspired by high-end residential design, offers a sleek, tailored aesthetic paired with the plush comfort today’s glampers crave.



: An exclusive seating collection crafted in the U.S. and inspired by high-end residential design, offers a sleek, tailored aesthetic paired with the plush comfort today’s glampers crave.





State-of-the-Art Kitchen



: Sleek fiberglass countertops with integrated sinks, built-in utensil drawers, soft-close cabinets and pull-out pantry and trash systems make cooking a joy.



: Sleek fiberglass countertops with integrated sinks, built-in utensil drawers, soft-close cabinets and pull-out pantry and trash systems make cooking a joy.





Next-Level Tech and Utility



: JBL



®



Bluetooth



®



indoor/outdoor speakers, stackable washer/dryer prep on select floorplans, and power stabilizer jacks makes for effortless setup while enjoying the comforts of home.











Thrive underwent rigorous validation testing at Transportation Research Center (TRC), one of the country’s top automotive proving grounds—where every component, from the slide-outs to the frameless front window to the soft-close cabinetry, proved its strength and staying power.





“Thrive reflects how people want to live and travel today,” said Grant Smith, Product Manager for Winnebago’s towables unit. “It’s not just about getting from point A to point B—it’s about having a space that makes every trip feel like an upgrade. And this is just the beginning. We have a full lineup of thoughtfully designed floorplans on the horizon that will expand the possibilities for how and where campers can enjoy the outdoors.”





Thrive will begin arriving at Winnebago dealerships nationwide starting late May through early June, just in time for the summer travel season. For more information, to view floorplans, or to locate a dealer, visit



www.winnebago.com



.







About Winnebago







Winnebago is an iconic outdoor lifestyle brand that has been building industry-leading recreational vehicles since 1958. From motorhomes to travel trailers, every product is built with pride and precision, and backed by a commitment to quality, service, and community. For more information, visit



www.winnebago.com



. Winnebago is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), a manufacturer of premium leisure travel and outdoor recreation products under the five brands: Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta. For access to Winnebago Industries’ investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for company news releases, visit



http://investor.wgo.net



.







Media Contact:







Christine Bear | Marketing Manager, Winnebago







cebear@winnebagoind.com







317-364-5301





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/557e2600-6372-4148-8166-ecc0c7c6054a









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/070b993a-5ce6-4652-8462-2ff32900e7f7









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1169e22-9915-4260-9a9b-1f59ef5d128f





