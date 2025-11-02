Is Winnebago Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold After the CEO Sold Over 7,000 Shares?

Key Points

Winnebago president and CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of his company's stock on October 27, 2025.

Winnebago's fiscal 2025 revenue declined 6% year over year to $2.8 billion.

On October 27, 2025, Michael J. Happe, President and CEO of Winnebago (NYSE:WGO), exercised options and sold 7,105 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on October 27, 2025, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 7,105 Transaction value ~$294,000 Post-transaction shares 347,501 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$14.3 million

Transaction value based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $41.38 as of October 27, 2025; Post-transaction value calculated using the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $41.38.

Key questions

What is the structure and context of this transaction?

This event involved the exercise of 10,000 stock options by Michael J. Happe, immediately followed by the sale of 7,105 shares on the open market. The remaining 2,895 shares from the exercise were retained, increasing direct equity exposure.

How significant is the sale relative to Michael J. Happe's direct holdings?

The 7,105 shares sold represented approximately 2.0% of direct holdings at the time, with 347,501 shares remaining after the transaction as of October 27, 2025. This leaves the executive with a direct stake valued at approximately $14.3 million as of the close on October 27, 2025.

How does the timing of this transaction align with recent stock performance?

Shares were sold at an average price of approximately $41.38 per share on October 27, 2025. As of October 31, 2025, the stock price stood at $37.71, and the one-year total return as of the transaction date was -32.91%, reflecting a challenging period for Winnebago.

What does the historical trading pattern suggest about intent or cadence?

Across the prior three years, nearly all of Mr. Happe's Form 4 activity was administrative, with the October 2025 exercise and sale representing the only open-market disposition between October 12, 2024, and October 27, 2025. There is no evidence of a sustained pattern of discretionary selling.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.74 billion Net income (TTM) ($17.10 million) Employees 5,700 1-year price change -32.91%

* 1-year price change calculated using October 27, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Winnebago manufactures and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), including towables, motorhomes, specialty vehicles, and marine products under brands such as Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar, Chris-Craft, and Barletta.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of new RVs and boats to independent dealers, with additional income from OEM parts and specialty commercial vehicles.

It serves outdoor recreation consumers, RV enthusiasts, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and select international markets.

As a manufacturer of recreational vehicles and marine products, Winnebago operates multiple brands that serve a broad spectrum of outdoor and leisure consumers. The company leverages a diversified portfolio across towables, motorhomes, and boats, supported by a dealer-driven distribution network.

Foolish take

CEO Michael Happe's sale of Winnebago stock should not be taken as a sign to sell if you are a shareholder. Mr. Happe's stake remained nearly 350,000 shares after he sold. This suggests his action was merely to take some profit after Winnebago's stock price jumped up following its earnings report for the company's fiscal fourth quarter ended Aug. 30.

The stock price got a boost because Winnebago's fiscal Q4 sales rose 8% year over year to $777.3 million. That's an encouraging sign after full-year 2025 revenue ended down 6% year over year to $2.8 billion due to macroeconomic headwinds of persistent inflation and cautious consumer spending on big ticket items such as Winnebago's vehicles.

These economic conditions also led the company to forecast fiscal 2026 revenue to come in between $2.75 billion to $2.95 billion, which means sales could see a dip from 2025, or a slight increase. Either way, the outlook isn't rosy.

Still, the fact Mr. Happe is holding on to the bulk of his stock suggests he believes in the long-term potential of the company. When the economic environment improves, Winnebago could be in a position to enjoy a sales surge given its brand recognition. That's one reason to hold on to the stock if you're a shareholder.

However, if you're thinking to purchase, Winnebago stock sports a high price-to-earnings ratio of 41. So you may want to wait for shares to drop before deciding to buy.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider transactions in a company’s securities.

Insider transaction: The buying or selling of a company’s stock by its executives, directors, or significant shareholders.

Option exercise: When an individual uses their right to buy company stock at a set price under a stock option plan.

Open-market transaction: Buying or selling securities on a public exchange rather than through private arrangements.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or indirect accounts.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of securities.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, weighted by the number of shares bought or sold at each price.

Administrative transaction: Insider activity such as option grants, vesting, or transfers, not involving open-market buying or selling.

Discretionary selling: Voluntary sale of securities by an insider, not required by vesting or tax obligations.

OEM parts: Original equipment manufacturer parts, made by the company for its own products.

Dealer-driven distribution network: A sales system where products are sold primarily through independent dealers rather than directly to consumers.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



