Winnebago Reports Preliminary Q3 Results

June 05, 2025 — 07:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries (WGO) announced preliminary third quarter financial results. For its third quarter ended May 31, 2025, Winnebago Industries expects net revenues of approximately $775 million, reported earnings per share in the range of $0.55 to $0.65 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.75 to $0.85. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $1.37 on revenue of $809.56 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"What began as an encouraging selling season in March was hampered by growing macroeconomic uncertainty, resulting in worsening consumer sentiment and an increasingly cautious dealer network in the final two months of our fiscal third quarter, said Michael Happe, President and CEO of Winnebago Industries.

The company plans to update its fiscal 2025 outlook on third quarter financial results conference call, which is scheduled for June 25, 2025.

Shares of Winnebago are down 8% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

