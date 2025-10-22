Markets
WGO

Winnebago Reports Net Income In Q4; Net Revenues Up 7.8%

October 22, 2025 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries (WGO) reported fourth quarter net income of $13.7 million, compared to a net loss of $29.1 million, a year ago. Reported net income per share was $0.49, compared to a reported net loss per share of $1.01. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.2 million, an increase of 33.1%. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.71, an increase of 153.6% compared to $0.28. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues were $777.3 million, an increase of 7.8% compared to $720.9 million, prior year, primarily due to favorable product mix and targeted price increases, partially offset by higher discounts and allowances.

The company expects fiscal 2026 net revenues in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.95 billion, reported earnings per share of $1.25 to $1.95, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.00 to $2.70.

For calendar year 2025, Winnebago anticipates total North American RV wholesale shipments in the range of 320,000 to 340,000 units. For calendar year 2026, the company anticipates total North American RV wholesale shipments in the range of 315,000 to 345,000 units.

Shares of Winnebago are up 14% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.