Winnebago Reports Net Income In Q4; Net Revenues Up 7.8%

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries (WGO) reported fourth quarter net income of $13.7 million, compared to a net loss of $29.1 million, a year ago. Reported net income per share was $0.49, compared to a reported net loss per share of $1.01. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.2 million, an increase of 33.1%. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.71, an increase of 153.6% compared to $0.28. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues were $777.3 million, an increase of 7.8% compared to $720.9 million, prior year, primarily due to favorable product mix and targeted price increases, partially offset by higher discounts and allowances.

The company expects fiscal 2026 net revenues in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.95 billion, reported earnings per share of $1.25 to $1.95, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.00 to $2.70.

For calendar year 2025, Winnebago anticipates total North American RV wholesale shipments in the range of 320,000 to 340,000 units. For calendar year 2026, the company anticipates total North American RV wholesale shipments in the range of 315,000 to 345,000 units.

Shares of Winnebago are up 14% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

