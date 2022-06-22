Markets
Winnebago Q3 Earnings And Revenue Rise, Above Estimates

(RTTNews) - Recreation vehicles maker Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported net income of $117.22 million or $3.57 per share, a jump from $71.29 million or $2.05 per share in the prior year quarter, and surpassed the estimate of Wall Street analysts.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $4.13 per share.

Revenues for the quarter also increased 51.8% to $1.458 billion from $960.74 million last year.

The company said its revenues excluding the recently acquired Barletta business were $1.4 billion, an organic growth rate of 41.1% over the prior year period, driven by pricing increases and shipments related to the strong dealer order backlog.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.96 per share on revenue of $1.2 billion for the quarter.

WGO is up more than 5% in pre-market. It closed at 45.76, up 1.24% on Tuesday.

