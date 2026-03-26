Winnebago Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Winnebago Industries WGO reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Feb. 28, 2026), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. WGO reported adjusted EPS of 19 cents in the year-ago period. The recreational vehicle (RV) maker reported revenues of $657 million for the quarter under review, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $625 million. The top line increased 6% year over year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Towable RV: Revenues in the Towable RV segment fell 9% year over year to $262.4 million as a result of a shift in the product mix toward lower-priced models, coupled with reduced unit volumes. The metric also lagged our estimate of $304.3 million. Total deliveries from the segment came in at 6,615 units, which decreased 8.4% year over year and fell short of our estimate of 7,437 units. Operating income fell 12.2% to $11.1 million due to volume deleverage and product mix. The figure also fell short of our estimate of $17.6 million.



Motorhome RV: Revenues in the Motorhome RV segment rose 29.3% year over year to $304.7 million, mainly because of increased unit volumes. The top line also beat our estimate of $200.7 million. Total deliveries from the Motorhome RV segment came in at 1,518 units, up 32.7% year over year and topped our estimate of 930 units. The segment recorded an operating income of $7.5 million against the year-ago period’s operating loss of $0.6 million due to volume leverage.



Marine: Revenues from the segment totaled $79.2 million, down 3% year over year, primarily due to a decline in unit volumes. The metric also missed our estimate of $103.1 million. Total deliveries from the segment came in at 992 units, down 5.2% year over year and fell short of our estimate of 1,250 units. The segment’s operating income fell to $2.9 million from the year-ago operating income of $5.4 million due to increased warranty expense and volume deleverage. It also lagged our expectation of $7.6 million.

Financials & Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Winnebago had cash and cash equivalents of $47.4 million as of Feb. 28, 2026. Long-term debt totaled $442.3 million.

On March 18, 2026, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share, payable on April 29, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 15, 2026.



WGO expects its fiscal 2026 consolidated revenues in the band of $2.8-$3 billion. Adjusted EPS is estimated between $2.10 and $2.80.

WGO’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Winnebago stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Renault SA RNLSY, Magna International Inc. MGA and Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved down 4 cents each in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 10 cents and 30 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 21.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved 19 cents and 89 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.