Winnebago price target lowered to $70 from $75 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Winnebago (WGO) to $70 from $75 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q4 results were weaker than expected, but there were several bright spots – mainly RV and Marine retail outperformance – and continued rightsizing of the dealer channel, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Winnebago also introduced financial guidance for the first time, though its initial FY25 expectations came in well below the Street, with revenue “close to consensus” and implied margins “lower than expected”, the firm added.

