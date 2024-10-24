News & Insights

Stocks

Winnebago price target lowered to $64 from $68 at Truist

October 24, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Winnebago (WGO) to $64 from $68 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes the company’s underwhelming Q4 results and FY25 guidance, but while Truist believes that the stock could remain range bound near-term, it also believes that the “bar has now been sufficiently lowered” into FY25, with share gains in RV/marine segments likely to accentuate any potential recovery in demand over the next 12 months, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WGO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.