Winnebago price target lowered to $64 from $68 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Winnebago (WGO) to $64 from $68 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes the company’s underwhelming Q4 results and FY25 guidance, but while Truist believes that the stock could remain range bound near-term, it also believes that the “bar has now been sufficiently lowered” into FY25, with share gains in RV/marine segments likely to accentuate any potential recovery in demand over the next 12 months, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

