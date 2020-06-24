Markets
Winnebago Posts Adj. Loss In Q3; Revenue Excl. Newmar Down 40.5%

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) reported a third quarter adjusted net loss per share of $0.26, excluding costs totaling $3.5 million, or $0.11 per share, after tax, driven by the non-cash portion of interest expense and restructuring charges. This is compared to adjusted profit per share of $1.14, previous year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million, compared to $55.9 million last year, a decrease of 92.7%.

Third quarter revenues were $402.5 million, a decrease of 23.9% compared to $528.9 million, prior year. Revenues excluding Newmar were $314.5 million, a decrease of 40.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $346.1 million for the quarter.

