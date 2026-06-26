Winnebago Misses Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Cuts Guidance

Winnebago Industries WGO reported adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents. The bottom line declined from adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Net revenues of $699 million also missed the consensus mark of $777 million and fell 9.9% year over year. The top line was hurt by lower unit volumes, partly offset by selective price adjustments and product mix.



Gross profit declined 10.5% year over year to $94.9 million. Gross margin was 13.6%, almost flat with 13.7% in the prior-year quarter, as higher input costs and volume deleverage were largely offset by selective pricing actions. SG&A expenses decreased 5.4% year over year to $66.5 million, mainly due to cost-reduction initiatives. Operating income fell 23.9% to $23 million.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Towable RV: Revenues in the Towable RV segment declined 26.1% year over year to $274.7 million due to lower unit volumes and a shift in mix toward lower-price-point models, partially offset by selective price adjustments. Total deliveries from the segment came in at 6,983 units, which decreased 26.5% year over year. Operating income fell 46.3% to $16 million. Operating margin contracted 220 basis points to 5.8% due to higher input costs, volume deleverage and product mix, partly offset by pricing and cost-control measures.



Motorhome RV: Revenues in the Motorhome RV segment increased 10.1% year over year to $320.7 million, driven mainly by higher unit volumes and selective price adjustments. Total deliveries from the Motorhome RV segment came in at 1,533 units, up 7.1% year over year. The segment recorded operating income of $9.6 million against an operating loss of $3.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating margin improved 410 basis points to 3%, aided by higher volumes from new products and pricing actions, partly offset by higher input costs.



Marine: Revenues from the Marine segment declined 8.3% year over year to $92.4 million due to lower unit volumes and product mix, partly offset by selective pricing. Total deliveries from the segment came in at 1,155 units, down 7.9% year over year. Operating income dropped 43.4% to $5.3 million. Operating margin contracted 350 basis points to 5.8%, reflecting higher input costs and volume deleverage.

Financials

As of May 30, 2026, Winnebago had cash and cash equivalents of $57.1 million. Total outstanding debt was $442.9 million, net of debt issuance costs. Working capital totaled $411.6 million. Cash flow from operating activities was $26.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 compared with cash used in operating activities of $52.5 million in the year-ago period.



The company’s board approved a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share, payable on June 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Winnebago lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook, citing a more cautious demand environment, affordability pressure, competitive intensity, measured dealer ordering and broader macroeconomic uncertainty. The company now expects fiscal 2026 consolidated revenues in the range of $2.65-$2.75 billion, down from its prior expectation of $2.8-$3 billion. Reported EPS is now expected in the range of $1.05-$1.40, while adjusted EPS is projected between $1.65 and $2, down from the previous adjusted EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.80.



Winnebago also revised its 2026 North American RV wholesale shipment expectation to 290,000-310,000 units. The company expects near-term demand to remain challenged, though it continues to focus on product refreshes, cost actions, inventory discipline and capacity alignment to improve performance as conditions stabilize.



WGO currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Releases From Auto Space

THOR Industries, Inc. THO posted third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 3, 2026. It reported earnings of $1.86 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 by 1.1%. The bottom line declined 32.9% year over year.



THO’s quarterly revenues came in at $2.78 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 billion by 5.2% and decreasing 3.9% from the year-ago quarter. The results reflected a pressured RV retail backdrop, with industry retail tracking near 300,000 units in calendar 2026, weighing most heavily on value-oriented towables.



Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 23. It posted earnings of 12 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents by 58.52%. The bottom line rose 50% year over year, driven by higher shipments of EyeQ system-on-chip. The company posted revenues of $558 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $520 million by 7.36% and increased 27.4% year over year.



Operating cash flow was $75 million, reflecting the company’s ability to convert its ADAS scale into cash generation.



Mobileye also approved a share buyback program of up to $250 million. By the end of the first quarter, MBLY had $1.21 billion in cash, after spending $591 million (net of cash received) on the Mentee Robotics acquisition.



Gentex Corporation GNTX reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 24. It posted adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 8.28%. The figure increased 11.6% from 43 cents a year ago. Net sales came in at $675 million, topping the consensus mark of $647 million by 4.36%. Revenues rose 17.1% from $577 million in the year-ago quarter, aided by contributions from VOXX and a richer mix of advanced features.



Liquidity improved during the quarter. As of March 31, 2026, GNTX’s cash and cash equivalents were $164.8 million compared with $145.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Short-term investments increased to $10.3 million from $5.4 million.

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