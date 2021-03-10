Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed at $81.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had gained 10.45% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.8% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WGO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, up 104.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $804.14 million, up 28.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $3.24 billion, which would represent changes of +130.23% and +37.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% higher. WGO is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, WGO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.39, so we one might conclude that WGO is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WGO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

