Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed the most recent trading day at $67.82, moving -1.8% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had gained 15.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35% in that time.

WGO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect WGO to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 104.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $801.01 million, up 27.79% from the year-ago period.

WGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $3.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +129.46% and +36.63%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. WGO is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, WGO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.29, so we one might conclude that WGO is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

