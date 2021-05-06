Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed the most recent trading day at $83.58, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had gained 3.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 6.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.31%.

WGO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect WGO to post earnings of $1.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 761.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $824.45 million, up 104.85% from the year-ago period.

WGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.24 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +180.62% and +41.09%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. WGO is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, WGO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.27.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

