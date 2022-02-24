Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed the most recent trading day at $62, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 4.13% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 7.06% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Winnebago Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Winnebago Industries is projected to report earnings of $3.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.1 billion, up 31.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.30 per share and revenue of $4.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.86% and +25.67%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Winnebago Industries should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Winnebago Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Winnebago Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.99.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.