Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed at $68.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 11.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 9.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Winnebago Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $3.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.1 billion, up 31.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.30 per share and revenue of $4.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.86% and +25.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Winnebago Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Winnebago Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Winnebago Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.61, so we one might conclude that Winnebago Industries is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

