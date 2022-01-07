Winnebago Industries (WGO) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

From a technical perspective, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. WGO's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

Shares of WGO have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 10.3%. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that WGO could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider WGO's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 5 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch WGO for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

