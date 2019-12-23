Winnebago Industries (WGO) in Focus: Stock Moves 7.8% Higher

Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $46.21 to $49.41 in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company reported solid first-quarter fiscal 2020 results.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Winnebago Industries. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Winnebago Industries currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price

Winnebago Industries, Inc. price | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Construction sector is TopBuild Corp. BLD which carries a Zacks Rank #1.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Is WGO going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.