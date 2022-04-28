Winnebago Industries (WGO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed at $53.82, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 4.39% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 5.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Winnebago Industries as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $3 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.21 billion, up 26.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.51 per share and revenue of $4.67 billion, which would represent changes of +46.32% and +28.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Winnebago Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.39% lower. Winnebago Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Winnebago Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.47.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

