Winnebago Industries (WGO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed at $59.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 13.64% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 3.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Winnebago Industries as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 23, 2022. On that day, Winnebago Industries is projected to report earnings of $3.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.34%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.1 billion, up 31.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.33 per share and revenue of $4.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +44.21% and +26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Winnebago Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher within the past month. Winnebago Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Winnebago Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.95, so we one might conclude that Winnebago Industries is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

