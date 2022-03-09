Winnebago Industries (WGO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed at $58.77, marking a +0.82% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 14.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 8.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Winnebago Industries as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.06, up 44.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.1 billion, up 31.26% from the prior-year quarter.

WGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.33 per share and revenue of $4.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.21% and +26%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Winnebago Industries should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher within the past month. Winnebago Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Winnebago Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.87, which means Winnebago Industries is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.