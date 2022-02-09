Winnebago Industries (WGO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed the most recent trading day at $68.68, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 8.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 7.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Winnebago Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.03, up 42.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.1 billion, up 31.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.30 per share and revenue of $4.56 billion, which would represent changes of +43.86% and +25.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Winnebago Industries should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Winnebago Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Winnebago Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.99, so we one might conclude that Winnebago Industries is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.