Winnebago Industries (WGO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed the most recent trading day at $67.49, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 8.78% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 11.02% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Winnebago Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $3.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion, up 31.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.30 per share and revenue of $4.56 billion, which would represent changes of +43.86% and +25.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Winnebago Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Winnebago Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Winnebago Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.99.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.