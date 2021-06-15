Winnebago Industries (WGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed at $66.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 10.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 4.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WGO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 23, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.76, up 776.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $852.1 million, up 111.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $3.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +182.56% and +42.86%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher within the past month. WGO currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note WGO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.6, so we one might conclude that WGO is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

