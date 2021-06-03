Winnebago Industries (WGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed at $70.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 14.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WGO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.76, up 776.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $837.03 million, up 107.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $3.34 billion, which would represent changes of +182.56% and +41.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher. WGO currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that WGO has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.69 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.26.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

