Winnebago Industries (WGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed the most recent trading day at $69.33, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 16.42% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59% in that time.

WGO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.72, up 761.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $824.45 million, up 104.85% from the year-ago period.

WGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.24 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +180.62% and +41.09%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. WGO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, WGO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.32.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

