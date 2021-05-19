Winnebago Industries (WGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed at $71.05, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 7.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 0.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WGO as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, WGO is projected to report earnings of $1.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 761.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $824.45 million, up 104.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.24 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +180.62% and +41.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. WGO is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that WGO has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.71 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.26, which means WGO is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

