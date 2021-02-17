Winnebago Industries (WGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed the most recent trading day at $71.17, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had gained 9.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 4.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.45%.

WGO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, WGO is projected to report earnings of $1.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 104.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $801.01 million, up 27.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $3.22 billion, which would represent changes of +129.46% and +36.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. WGO is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, WGO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.52, so we one might conclude that WGO is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

