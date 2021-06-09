Winnebago Industries (WGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed the most recent trading day at $68.25, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 11.12% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 4.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WGO as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, WGO is projected to report earnings of $1.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 776.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $837.03 million, up 107.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $3.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +182.56% and +41.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher. WGO is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, WGO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.01.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.