Winnebago Industries (WGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed at $64.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 2.9% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 4.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Winnebago Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $3.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44.34%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.1 billion, up 31.1% from the year-ago period.

WGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.33 per share and revenue of $4.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.21% and +25.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Winnebago Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher within the past month. Winnebago Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Winnebago Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.32 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.53.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

