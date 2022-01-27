Winnebago Industries (WGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed the most recent trading day at $62.65, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 15.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 12.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Winnebago Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Winnebago Industries is projected to report earnings of $3.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.1 billion, up 31.1% from the prior-year quarter.

WGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.30 per share and revenue of $4.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.86% and +25.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Winnebago Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Winnebago Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Winnebago Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.46, which means Winnebago Industries is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WGO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

