Winnebago Industries Survey Reveals Rising Outdoor Activity Among Women in 2025

A recent survey shows increased outdoor activity among women, highlighting motivations, barriers, and the importance of community and safety.

A recent survey by Winnebago Industries revealed that more women are engaging in outdoor activities, with 52% planning to increase their participation in 2025, marking a six-point rise from the previous year. The survey indicates that over half of women spend six or more hours outdoors each week, with major motivations being to stay active, improve health, reduce stress, and boost mood. Despite this enthusiasm, 90% of women reported facing obstacles, primarily related to safety concerns when venturing outdoors alone and social dynamics, such as family disinterest. To encourage more women to participate confidently in outdoor activities, the survey suggests that connection, safety measures, and educational resources are key. Winnebago's CMO, Amber Holm, emphasized the importance of creating inclusive and supportive outdoor spaces for women.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to the outdoors, more women are lacing up their hiking boots, unrolling yoga mats in the park and charting weekend getaways under open skies, according to a recent survey from Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products.





The company’s annual Spotlight Survey found that 52 percent of women plan to increase their outdoor activity in 2025—a six-point jump from last year—with over half (55%) spending six or more hours outside each week. Overall, 89 percent of women will at least maintain their outdoor activity level in 2025. This surge highlights a growing shift in how women are prioritizing time in nature and embracing the mental and physical health benefits it brings.





“It’s inspiring to see more women recognizing the power of the outdoors and its positive impact on health and well-being,” said Amber Holm, chief marketing officer at Winnebago Industries. “From empowerment to connection to a sense of freedom, spending time outside delivers meaningful benefits for everyone. That’s why at Winnebago Industries, through innovative products and meaningful partnerships, we’re breaking down barriers so all people, especially women, can get outside and thrive.”





Now in its fifth year, the Winnebago Industries Spotlight Survey examines outdoor industry trends and consumer behavior. Building on



last year’s learning about growing outdoor participation



, the premium RV and boat maker looked at the benefits and barriers to getting more women outdoors for 2025.







The Power of the Outdoors







For many women, the outdoors is more than a destination—it’s a path to well-being. Among those planning to increase their time outside in 2025, the top motivations are deeply personal: to stay active (56%), improve overall health (54%), reduce stress (52%), and boost mood (48%). These benefits resonate across generations, though each age group brings its own perspective. Baby Boomers are especially drawn to the physical health advantages, while younger generations—Gen Z and Millennials—see outdoor experiences as a way to build self-reliance, gain perspective and learn new skills.







What’s Holding Women Back?







Despite the growing enthusiasm, barriers remain. A striking 90 percent of women report at least one obstacle to outdoor participation. Chief among them is safety—many women feel uneasy venturing out alone. Social dynamics also play a role: the number of women reducing outdoor time because family members aren’t interested has doubled since 2022. And for some, a lack of experience or knowledge continues to be a persistent hurdle.







Creating a More Inclusive Outdoors







So what would help more women step outside with confidence? According to the survey, the answer lies in connection and reassurance. Over half of respondents (52%) said they’d be more likely to participate if they could do so with a loved one or friend. Others pointed to the need for better safety measures—18 percent said they’d spend more time outdoors if they felt safer or had more guidance.





“Community, safety and education are critical factors in the enjoyment of outdoor recreation,” said Holm. “As an outdoor industry, it's time for us to unite and ensure that every woman feels welcome, safe, and empowered in the outdoors. By breaking down barriers and building inclusive spaces, we can create a future where women not only participate—but lead—in shaping the outdoor experience for generations to come."





The survey was conducted in the spring of 2025. The sample size was 1,000 United States-based female adults 18+.









About Winnebago Industries









Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.









Contact:









Daniel Sullivan |



Media@winnebagoind.com





