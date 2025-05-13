Winnebago Industries Recognized as One of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for 2025

Winnebago Industries ranked among America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for 2025, emphasizing integrity and customer trust.

Quiver AI Summary

Winnebago Industries has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for 2025, marking the second consecutive year for this recognition. This honor reflects the company's commitment to integrity, quality, and building customer trust, highlighted by a survey of over 25,000 U.S. consumers. CEO Michael Happe emphasized the company's dedication to employees, customers, and communities, stating that trust is integral to Winnebago's culture. The company focuses on environmental stewardship, ethical governance, and innovation in outdoor travel products. Winnebago Industries was also named one of Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies in America for 2025, demonstrating its progress in corporate responsibility, particularly in sustainability and community impact.

Potential Positives

Winnebago Industries has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for 2025, marking the second consecutive year for this distinction, which reinforces the company's reputation for integrity and quality.

The company's recognition as one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies reflects its commitment to building trust with customers, employees, and investors, emphasizing its strong corporate values and cultural dedication.

Winnebago Industries was also named one of Newsweek’s “Most Responsible Companies in America for 2025,” highlighting its progress in environmental sustainability and community impact through its sixth-annual Corporate Responsibility Report.

The company’s focus on innovation in outdoor travel and commitment to high-quality products underlines its dedication to enhancing customer experience and driving industry standards.

Potential Negatives

While recognized as a trustworthy company, the press release focuses heavily on reputation rather than addressing any specific current challenges or controversies the company may be facing, which can raise concerns about transparency.



There is no mention of financial performance metrics or growth forecasts in the press release, which could lead to speculation about the company's economic stability or future potential.



Emphasis on recognition and awards may be perceived as an attempt to distract from potential underlying operational challenges or criticisms in other areas of the business.

FAQ

What recognition did Winnebago Industries receive in 2025?

Winnebago Industries was recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for 2025.

How has Winnebago Industries established consumer trust?

The company builds trust through integrity, quality, and a commitment to its employees, customers, and communities.

What are the core values of Winnebago Industries?

Winnebago's core values include doing the right thing, putting people first, and striving to be the best in their industry.

How does Winnebago Industries contribute to community impact?

The company invests in workforce development, safety programs, and supports various local initiatives to enhance community well-being.

Where can I find more information about Winnebago Industries?

For more details, visit the official Winnebago Industries investor relations website at http://investor.wgo.net.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WGO Insider Trading Activity

$WGO insiders have traded $WGO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID W MILES purchased 4,341 shares for an estimated $150,545

KEVIN E. BRYANT purchased 4,200 shares for an estimated $143,304

JACQUELINE D. WOODS sold 1,503 shares for an estimated $66,612

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $WGO stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WGO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $38.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $56.0 on 01/07/2025

Full Release



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) has been recognized by



Newsweek



as one of



America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for 2025



. This marks the second consecutive year that Winnebago Industries has earned this distinction, reinforcing the company’s commitment to integrity, quality, and customer trust. The



Newsweek



rankings are based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. consumers, assessing companies on key pillars of trust: customer trust, employee trust and investor trust.





“At Winnebago Industries, we believe that trust is built through unwavering dedication to our employees, customers and communities,” said President and CEO, Michael Happe. “We are proud to again be recognized as one of the America’s most trustworthy companies. This recognition reflects our continued focus on delivering high-quality products, fostering a strong workplace culture, and acting as a strong corporate partner with our key stakeholders.”





At Winnebago Industries, trust is more than earned – it’s built in the company’s DNA. From a culture rooted in innovation and quality craftmanship to a focus on excellence and community impact, Winnebago Industries is guided by a set of core values:









Do the Right Thing



– Winnebago Industries operates with a long-term view, committed to responsible growth that benefit shareholders, communities, and future generations. Environmental stewardship and ethical governance play a significant role in the company’s forward momentum as well as a focus on operating with integrity and accountability.



– Winnebago Industries operates with a long-term view, committed to responsible growth that benefit shareholders, communities, and future generations. Environmental stewardship and ethical governance play a significant role in the company’s forward momentum as well as a focus on operating with integrity and accountability.





Put People First



– The communities where it operates and the stakeholders the company serves are at the center of everything the company does. Winnebago Industries invests in workforce development and safety, belonging and access programs, and supports numerous local initiatives. Leadership believes a value-driven culture leads to a stronger, more resilient organization.



– The communities where it operates and the stakeholders the company serves are at the center of everything the company does. Winnebago Industries invests in workforce development and safety, belonging and access programs, and supports numerous local initiatives. Leadership believes a value-driven culture leads to a stronger, more resilient organization.





Be the Best



– With an eye on quality, design and user experience, Winnebago Industries continually pushes the boundaries of what outdoor travel can look and feel like. Whether it’s advanced battery systems and power solutions or more accessible RV layouts, innovation is customer-centric and achieving winning results is the company’s North star.















In addition to being named one of “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies,” Winnebago Industries was also named one of



Newsweek’s



“



Most Responsible Companies in America for 2025



.” The company’s sixth-annual



Corporate Responsibility Report



showcases its progress in environmental sustainability, ethical business conduct and community impact.









About Winnebago Industries









Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries’ investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit



http://investor.wgo.net



.







Media Contact:



Daniel Sullivan



media@winnebagoind.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.