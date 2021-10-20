Markets
WGO

Winnebago Industries Q4 Results Climb, Top Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), an outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, reported Wednesday significantly higher fourth-quarter results driven by strong end consumer demand. Adjusted earnings and revenues topped market estimates.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Winnebago shares were gaining around 2.4 percent to trade at $73.95.

For the fourth quarter, net income was $84.09 million, an increase of 98 percent from $42.46 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Earnings per share were $2.45, up 96 percent from prior year's $1.25. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.57, compared to $1.45 last year.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $129.0 million, an increase of 68.6 percent from $76.5 million last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $1.04 billion, up 40.4 percent compared to $737.8 million a year ago. Analysts estimated revenues of $958.33 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said, "We look forward to continuing our momentum into Fiscal 2022 through a continued focus on quality, service and innovation as well as an expanded portfolio of high-quality outdoor lifestyle products that empower our customers to have extraordinary outdoor experiences as they travel, live, work and play."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WGO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular