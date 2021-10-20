Winnebago Industries Q4 Results Climb, Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), an outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, reported Wednesday significantly higher fourth-quarter results driven by strong end consumer demand. Adjusted earnings and revenues topped market estimates.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Winnebago shares were gaining around 2.4 percent to trade at $73.95.

For the fourth quarter, net income was $84.09 million, an increase of 98 percent from $42.46 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Earnings per share were $2.45, up 96 percent from prior year's $1.25. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.57, compared to $1.45 last year.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $129.0 million, an increase of 68.6 percent from $76.5 million last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $1.04 billion, up 40.4 percent compared to $737.8 million a year ago. Analysts estimated revenues of $958.33 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said, "We look forward to continuing our momentum into Fiscal 2022 through a continued focus on quality, service and innovation as well as an expanded portfolio of high-quality outdoor lifestyle products that empower our customers to have extraordinary outdoor experiences as they travel, live, work and play."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.