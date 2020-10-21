Winnebago Industries Q4 Profit Rises; Revenues Up 39.1% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.45, an increase of 45.0% compared to $1.00, last year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.90, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenues were $737.8 million, an increase of 39.1% compared to $530.4 million, a year ago. Revenues excluding Newmar were $611.5 million, an organic increase of 15.3%, primarily driven by growth in the Towable segment. Analysts expected revenue of $722.89 million, for the quarter.

Shares of Winnebago Industries were up nearly 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

