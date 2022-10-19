Winnebago Industries Q4 Net Profit Down; EPS, Revenues Rise

(RTTNews) - Recreation vehicles maker Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported that its fourth-quarter net income was $82.6 million, a decrease of 1.8 percent from $84.1 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share, however, increased to $2.61 from $2.45 in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.02, compared to $2.65 last year.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues were $1.18 billion, up 13.8 percent from $1.04 billion a year ago. Analysts estimated revenues of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $139.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 7.9 percent compared to $129.0 million last year.

The company plans to provide an outlook on business and industries at its upcoming investor day on November 15.

