Winnebago Industries Q3 Net Profit Halves, But Adj. EPS Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Recreation vehicles maker Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) reported on Wednesday that third-quarter net income plunged to $59.1 million or $1.71 per share from $117.2 million or $3.57 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.13 per share, compared to $4.13 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter declined 38.2 percent to $900.8 million from $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts estimated revenues of $961.04 million for the quarter.

