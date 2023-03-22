Winnebago Industries Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) reported second quarter net income of $52.8 million, a decrease of 42.1% compared to $91.2 million in the prior year quarter. Reported earnings per share was $1.52, compared to $2.69. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.88, a decrease of 40.1% compared to $3.14. Adjusted EBITDA was $88.4 million for the quarter, a decrease of 41.3%.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues were $866.7 million, a decrease of 25.6% compared to $1.2 billion, prior year, driven by unit volume decreases versus record year-ago comparisons, partially offset by carryover price increases in all segments. Analysts on average had estimated $806.94 million in revenue.

In pre-market trading on the NYSE, Winnebago Industries shares are up 3 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.