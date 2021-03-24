Markets
Winnebago Industries Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) reported that its second quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 216.4% to $2.12 from $0.67, last year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.41, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $108.0 million, an increase of 137.7%.

Second quarter revenues were $839.9 million, an increase of 34.0% compared to $626.8 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $805.23 million, for the quarter.

Shares of Winnebago Industries were up more than 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

