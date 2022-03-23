Winnebago Industries Q2 Adj. Profit Rises; Organic Revenue Growth At 29%

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.14, an increase of 42.1% from last year. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $150.7 million, an increase of 39.6%.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.94, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net income, which included $6.5 million of contingent consideration fair value adjustment related to the Barletta acquisition, was $91.2 million, an increase of 32.0% from a year ago. Reported earnings per share was $2.69, compared to $2.04.

Revenues were $1.2 billion, an increase of 38.7% from previous year. Revenues excluding the Barletta business were $1.1 billion, an organic growth rate of 29.4% over the prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.1 billion in revenue.

